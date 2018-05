1. Johan Camargo, the moment Is yours ... but for how long?

The Braves turned the page on Jose Bautista after 12 games in which he hit .143/.250/.343 with a double, two home runs and 12 strikeouts, releasing the 37-year-old Sunday.

Now, it's Johan Camargo's turn to prove he can hold down the everyday job. On the surface it's no surprise, given that Camargo was the preseason favorite to start the year at third before an oblique strain kept him out. He's the best defensive option at the position -- with 6.1 UZR/150 the past two seasons -- but now his take over does come with a couple of intriguing side plots: the play of prospect Austin Riley and the potential that the Braves could improve at the position ahead of the trade deadline.

The 24-year-old Camargo -- who went 0 for 3 with a pair of walks and a run scored in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Marlins -- is hitting .215/.370/.385 with three doubles, two home runs and a triple and 109 wRC+ in 81 plate appearances.

They're note overwhelming numbers, but general manager Alex Anthopoulos pointed to a run of bad luck for Camargo, who has a below league average .261 BABIP, but whose average exit velocity of 91.7 mph is equal to the Yankees' Gary Sanchez and just above the Nationals' Bryce Harper and Angels' Mike Trout (91.6 each).

"If you look at the surface stats -- when Dansby (Swanson) was out (on the disabled list) they weren't all that good -- the more that we looked at some things, there were some really good indicators that he might be able to perform a lot better than that," Anthopolous said. "Some exit velocities, bad luck and things like that. Some of the decision making was very good on his part."

The switch-hitting Camargo has struggled against right-handed pitching, hitting 90 percent below league average with a .174 average and 20 percent strikeout rate in 23 at-bats. He'll get his chance to show he can handle the role without the threat of a platoon for now.

It seems unlikely the Braves would be willing to pay the price on the trade market for one of the premier options at the position -- the Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson, Orioles' Manny Machado or Royals' Mike Moustakas -- but Riley being a step away at Triple-A Gwinnett does seem to determine just how long-term Camargo's stint will be.

The ninth-rated player in the system in FOXSportsSouth.com's preseason composite rankings, Riley is hitting .308 with a .362 on-base percentage after 14 games with the Stripers. He's hit three homers -- all in a single game -- and has eight on the year along with 27 games at Double-A.

Of course, he's 21 years old. His mere proximity to SunTrust Park is going to keep everyone guessing just how quickly he could debut, but Anthopoulos stressed the Braves aren't trying to rush him. It would be surprising to see him before June's Super 2 deadline, but if that passes with Riley still torching Triple-A pitching, let the speculation build.

"Obviously, we're high on (Riley) and excited about him," Anthopoulos said. "He'll tell us when he's ready. If he performs and gets hot, that's a good problem to have. You can never have too many good players. If Austin can show us he's ready, we'd love to be in that spot where we have a tough decision to make."

Play out of Camargo that was better than the stat line showed us -- along with Bautista's inability to capture his past -- made the current decision easy enough. Now can he do enough to hold onto that job if the perceived long-term option at third keeps playing at a high level?