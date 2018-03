Johan Camargo’s left-handed swing will help dictate his future role

As a switch-hitter that Chipper Jones calls the most improved player in Atlanta’s system since his return to the organization, Johan Camargo was approximately three times as productive against left-handed pitching during his rookie season. The glove-first utility option hit 90 percent above league average against southpaws with a .403/.434/.694 slash line. He elevated the ball more (36.8 percent fly-ball percentage) and made harder contact from the right side.

The issue, as with any player who exclusively excels against left-handed pitching: The majority of his plate appearances as an everyday player will come against right-handed pitching. Major-league batters faced right-handers in nearly 75 percent of their plate appearances last season. And that’s where Camargo’s swing will need to improve in order to solidify his ascendance from minor-league “slap hitter” to MLB regular.

The 24-year-old’s slugging percentage dropped 345 points from the left side of the plate as a rookie. His average and on-base percentage were also cut nearly in half as he hit more soft grounders with more of a dead-pull swing. He’s advanced from a hitter who, in Chipper’s words, swung “a wet newspaper at the plate” from both sides, but there’s room for improvement. A .254/.287/.349 slash line isn’t scaring anyone.

Camargo’s two extra-base hits this spring are noteworthy for this very reason. On Feb. 27, he homered off right-hander Brett McKinney, a non-prospect in the Pirates system who pitched a Triple-A last year. Then, before Acuña Jr.’s swing broke the sound barrier, Camargo laced a double down the line against Masahiro Tanaka, a righty who has posted a 3.75 FIP in 668 career MLB innings. Tanaka was not sharp in his spring opener, but he’s a bona fide MLB starter … and Camargo passed the test.

For a player who tallied 13 extra-base hits in 169 at-bats as a rookie, it’s a start.