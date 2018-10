1. Dodgers or Rockies? Wait continues for Braves as NL West goes to No. 163

Dodgers? Rockies? All the Braves know is they'll be opening the National League Division Series on the road as the NL West and a Wild Card spot will be decided on Monday afternoon when Los Angeles and Colorado meet in Game 163 in Chavez Ravine.

The winner gets the Braves. The loser gets the loser of the Cubs and Brewers, who are playing their own tiebreaker game for the NL Central crown.

So who should the Braves want to take on as the NLDS gets underway in either L.A. or Denver?

Atlanta was 2-5 against both teams, which included a four-game sweep at the hands of the Rockies at SunTrust Park on Aug. 16-19 in which the Braves were outscored 25-13 with a 4.15 ERA against its staff and the Dodgers outslugged them 17-4 during a July 26-29 series in Atlanta. The only second-half win the Braves have against either was Sean Newcomb's near no-hitter in the finale vs. Los Angeles.

Braves starters did have a collective 1.95 ERA in their three starts in Coors Field back in April, but that included outings from Brandon McCarthy -- out for the season -- and Sean Newcomb, who may not make the postseason rotation. Meanwhile, Kevin Gausman, who could be a Game 2 option behind Mike Folytnewicz, has never faced the Rockies, let alone pitched in Denver.

If it's the Dodgers, who are throwing Walker Buehler on Monday, that means potentially seeing Clayton Kershaw twice, and while he hasn't been the Kershaw of old, he's still threw six innings of one-run ball against the Braves on July 27.

Against the Rockies, the Braves do have some strong individual outings from likely starters to lean on. Foltynewicz threw seven scoreless innings vs. Colorado in August, with four hits, nine strikeouts and no walks and Anibal Sanchez held them to three earned on five hits in 6 2/3 innings when he last saw them on Aug. 19. And there's the fact that Julio Teheran has never given up a home run in 24 1/3 innings over four starts at Coors.

While Newcomb had his gem against the Dodgers, no expected NLDS starter allowed fewer than four earned runs against them.

Regardless of the opponent, maybe opening away from SunTrust is exactly what Atlanta needs. Its tied with the Dodgers for the NL's top road record at 47-34 and Los Angeles is the only NL team to hit better than the Braves outside its home park at 102 wRC+. At home, the Braves hit seven percent below league average, the lowest of any NL playoff team.