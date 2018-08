Braves adopting all-hands-on-deck strategy with organization’s stockpile of top pitching prospects

When standout pitching prospect Touki Toussaint makes his major-league debut this week, he will become the 12th pitcher to start a game for the Atlanta Braves in 2018. Of the 15 teams within shouting distance of playoff contention, only the Oakland A's have used more starting pitchers (13) this season.

Though Alex Anthopoulos’ organizational depth is the envy of baseball when it comes to quality young starters, this pitching carousel did not arrive by design.

Two rotation spots opened up with veteran Brandon McCarthy (right knee tendinitis) and Mike Soroka (shoulder inflammation) heading to the 60-day disabled list. Max Fried and Anibal Sanchez left starts early due to injuries suffered from baseballs hit right back toward the mound. Luiz Gohara’s injury-riddled year has derailed what some, including myself, expected to be an impressive encore to last year’s debut.

Combine that laundry list of ailments with a struggling Julio Teheran, who just completed one of his best starts of the season against Milwaukee, and some scheduling nightmares for manager Brian Snitker’s staff and you end up with prospects like Toussaint and Kolby Allard being pressed into starting action sooner than expected. It’s probable that both young arms would have forced their way into MLB action at some point this season, but would they be covering starts during a playoff push if Soroka, Fried and Gohara were healthy?

Allard’s introduction to top-level hitting has been rocky — an understandable development for the youngest pitcher in the majors. After dominating at every minor-league level despite being one of the youngest players on the field, the left-hander owns a 10.29 ERA in two appearances. He won his MLB debut behind outstanding run support but when he was forced into his first-ever relief appearance against the Nationals things quickly unraveled. This is not an indictment of a 20-year-old pitcher — a player who has far outpaced his peers to even be considered for his promotion after becoming a 2015 first-round pick — but merely a reflection of Atlanta’s current needs in the NL East race.

Toussaint, 22, owns even better 2018 numbers than Allard and his nasty pitching repertoire is less reliant on pinpoint control. His fastball, curveball and changeup could each top out as 60-grade pitches and his curveball should immediately become one of the nastiest at the highest level. (Translation: The stuff is all there.) After years of flashing better potential than production, the former first-round pick now owns a 2.68 ERA with 139 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings across two levels.

From this perspective, the deadline addition of Kevin Gausman looks even better.

Setting aside Atlanta’s belief that the former No. 4 overall pick can benefit from a few tweaks, such as pitching exclusively from the stretch in his last start, leaving the scoring-happy American League East or anything that does not resemble the Orioles’ 2018 defense, adding a piece who can log 175-plus innings with mid-rotation production was a welcome sight. Any notion that a pitcher who has put up five consecutive seasons of 1.5 WAR or better could not help this rotation was preposterous from the start.

And if this is the version of Kevin Gausman the Braves just acquired with club control — 2.30 FIP over his first two starts — all the better.

It’s all hands on deck for this organization’s stockpile of starting pitchers.

Toussaint, Allard, Fried, Gohara, (Kyle Wright?) … the Braves could keep turning to their young arms to fill various roles to help the likes of Gausman, Sanchez, Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb. (Keep in mind: Only Sanchez and Gausman have pitched in the postseason.)

Starting pitching is the one area the Phillies have held a clear advantage so far, and with only three off days remaining the division race could fall on how much production Atlanta’s young arms can provide in their first taste of meaningful late-summer baseball.