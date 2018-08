2. The highs and lows of leaning on rookies on display

Only three teams have a higher fWAR from rookie position players than the Braves' 2.9 with the Angels (3.4), Rays (3.3) and Yankees (3.0), and Atlanta has over 330 fewer plate-appearances by those players. Meanwhile, the Braves also lead the NL with a 4.1 fWAR from rookie pitchers, which is equaled by just Tampa Bay.

The baseball universe was revolving around the light source known as Ronald Acuña Jr. before the idiocy of Jose Ureña had taken hold. Rattling off homers in five straight, Acuña's eight long balls since Aug. 8 are two more than any other player and double the next-closest player in the NL.

His flyout to start Sunday's series finale against Colorado ended a streak of nine straight games in which he led off by reaching base, the longest run since Johnny Damon had 10 straight 18 years ago.

While Acuña put together the only plus-300 wRC+ in baseball the past two weeks, things haven't gone quite so smoothly for rookie closer A.J. Minter over the weekend.

His last six games doing back to Aug. 5 include a 6.35 ERA and .360 batting average against, punctuated by the left-hander allowing three hits with two outs in the ninth in Saturday's 5-3 loss. It was Minter's second blown save of the season, an outing he called "pretty pathetic on my part," and while he was pitching with a small cut on his thumb, he said it didn't impact him.

To his credit, after early-season walk trouble, Minter has issued just three free passes in his last 29 innings over 31 games, while fanning 36. He also went into that appearance vs. the Rockies with a 0.90 ERA and 0.70 WHIP since the All-Star break. But he's also now blown two saves in the past two weeks and has a 3.87 FIP in that span as Minter's thrown more innings (50) than at any point in his professional career.

With Arodys Vizcaino not expected back until at least sometime in September, none of this is to say the job shouldn't remain Minter's, though. He's been molded for the role, but opening (Acuña) and closing (Minter) with rookies has the Braves riding the highs and lows of youth more so than almost any team in baseball.