1. The Braves are finishing strong and beating playoff teams in head-to-head matchups

Atlanta owns a 17-3 record over its past 20 games. Push that sample size out to 25 games and manager Brian Snitker’s club claims a 20-5 record with series wins over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals, the National League’s two most probable playoff teams not named, well, the Atlanta Braves.

Ever since the team's mini-debacle against the Kansas City Royals, dropping two games to a lowly interleague opponent with Julio Teheran and Dallas Keuchel on the mound, Atlanta has played like a World Series contender.

With a 6-1 September record following Sunday’s loss to the Nationals and a manageable remaining schedule, this Braves team is positioned to challenge the organization’s 1969 squad for the best September record (20-7) in Atlanta franchise history. Finishing the regular season on a high note does not guarantee a deep playoff run, but it certainly breeds optimism. The Braves have made 18 playoff appearances, including five World Series runs, dating back to 1991, and the teams that advanced at least one round typically posted better late-season records. Here’s the post-August records for Braves playoff teams broken down by postseason performance:

WIN PLAYOFF SERIES: 140-89, .611 win percentage

NO PLAYOFF SERIES WIN: 165-120, .579 win percentage

More importantly, Atlanta’s record is not a mirage.

The Braves’ offense ranks top 10 in runs scored and offensive production since the All-Star break. Hitting coach Kevin Seitzer’s group hits for power and puts runners on base. The rotation has rattled off the ninth-best adjusted ERA and 12th-best adjusted FIP dating back to when Dallas Keuchel made his first start of the season — and the starting five keeps showing month-to-month improvement. The relief corps has settled in after post-deadline hiccups, turning a season-long question mark into a potential strength.

All the numbers stack up, plus the Braves keep getting healthier. They are a virtual lock to make the postseason and now the only pressing questions will be if they can catch the Dodgers for the NL’s best record and if they can reach the playoffs at full strength.

For everything else, including if this is the team to finally break the franchise’s playoff drought, we’ll all have to wait until October.