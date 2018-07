Preseason concerns over Braves home-run production show up in Milwaukee

Pre-contention concerns over the Braves’ 2018 roster makeup seem like a lifetime ago, but once upon a time there were questions on how the offense currently sitting atop the National League East standings would find any power. The group that finished the 2017 season ranked 28th in home runs and 23rd in slugging lost Matt Kemp (19 homers), Matt Adams (19 homers between two teams) and Brandon Phillips (11 homers) plus career years from Tyler Flowers and Kurt Suzuki.

Then Nick Markakis’ game-winning home run on Opening Day happened, jumpstarting an All-Star campaign in which he surpassed his 2017 home run total in 81 games. Then Ozzie Albies hit 18 home runs before hearing his own name called for the National League All-Star roster. Then the team led all NL teams in runs scored and slugging through the first month of the season.

Through May 15, Atlanta’s roster dismissed those preseason questions by ranking third in slugging, sixth in isolated power and eighth in home runs.

Then the power dropped off a cliff, culminating in this weekend’s trip to Milwaukee where Atlanta’s hitters did not manage a single home run in a four-game series. That preseason question mark is back. Braves hitters rank 25th in homers since that mid-May cutoff, posting a 25-23 record over that stretch. (It is worth noting here that Ronald Acuña Jr. has played in just eight of the past 38 games.)

The good news for Atlanta is that its extra-base onslaught continues even when baseballs are staying in the yard.

Over the same span that the Braves have nosedived in the home-run department, Braves hitters rank second in doubles and ninth in triples, buoying the slugging percentage to middle-of-the-pack power production. The roster's influx of speed and athletecism is paying obvious dividends — not to mention the value added by ranking fifth in defensive runs saved. In aggregate, this is still a high-scoring, opportunistic and valuable group.

But hitting six percent below league average since May 16 is not the road to success for a team going through well-documented pitching concerns.

Something will probably need to give after the break.