1. Braves have the right players headed to Cleveland

With a whopping seven Braves making the All-Star Starters Election, two made the cut in Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuña Jr., who were joined by Mike Soroka with Sunday's announcement of the pitchers and reserves.

Argue about any Braves' snubs all you want (which we'll do shortly), but it's hard to argue that the right players didn't make the initial cut for the defending NL East champs.

Freeman topped all first basemen with a .418 wOBA in May and June and in the NL is second in homers (22), doubles (22) and RBI (63) and set a Braves single-season record with 33 in June and Acuña is the league's fifth-most valuable outfielder at 3.1 fWAR, and the Braves have gone 32-15 since he moved to the leadoff spot. Meanwhile, Soroka is second in the majors with a 2.13 ERA with a microscopic 0.43 HR/9 that's MLB's best.

The new version of the All-Star vote -- where every team had an eligible player at each position -- catered to fanbases both massive and passionate, hence the Braves equalling the Astros and Cubs for the most players in the Starters Election. There was a fear from many watching it unfold that we'd see a situation where those same fans could rule the voting, leaving a number of deserving players on the outside looking in.

Instead, the new voting basically trimmed the fat from the ballots, and with more fans voting for each position with their heads instead of their hearts, those fan bases that dominated the early voting didn't have the same effect on the final results.

It wasn't just the Braves that saw that early support die down in the end, as the Astros, Cubs and the Yankees -- who had six finalists -- all got just two starters, (Chicago did add another position player, Kris Bryant, as a reserve, Houston had two pitchers and the Yankees had one).

There's a chance that the Braves could still get another player in, with the possibility of players dropping out due to injury, but after all the scrutiny of the new voting, MLB and its collective fans in the first year got it right -- even if it left some ravenous fanbases seething.