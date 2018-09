1. The Braves front office did not deviate from the plan at the waiver-wire trade deadline

Atlanta did not make the name-brand splash at the non-waiver trade deadline and it did not deviate from the plan as August turned to September, scouring the waiver-wire market for ancillary roster pieces in bench bats Lucas Duda and Preston Tucker and third catcher René Rivera. And while 2018 contenders were unlikely to replicate the Astros’ last-second blockbuster that landed Justin Verlander last season — a move that helped deliver a World Series title and built one of baseball’s best rotations in 2018 — consider the trades that contenders have pulled off since Aug. 1.

Cleveland: Josh Donaldson

New York: Andrew McCutchen

Milwaukee: Gio Gonzalez, Curtis Granderson

Chicago: Daniel Murphy

Oakland: Mike Fiers, Fernando Rodney

Philadelphia: Justin Bour

St. Louis: Tyson Ross, Matt Adams

Los Angeles: David Freese

The Braves joined the Red Sox, Astros and Diamondbacks on the quieter side of the market. This was largely by design. On Aug. 21, general manager Alex Anthopoulos expressed the team’s interest in adding pieces while ultimately trusting the franchise’s in-house options to complement a division-leading roster, namely by turning to the organization’s stable of young arms.

“I think the one thing we continue to come back with is stuff and just the ability to get guys out. And that’s the equipment and the tools that they have. Guys like Bryse Wilson, guys like obviously (Touki) Toussaint. … From that standpoint, we’re not going to shy away. The trade market, being able to claim guys is not easy to do.

"And we think our internal options right now are significantly stronger than what might be out there in trade.”

This is exactly how the situation played out.

As rosters expanded in September, the Braves promoted Toussaint, Wilson and Kyle Wright along with Rivera, Lane Adams, Michael Reed and Shane Carle. Toussaint and Wilson had already dazzled in their major-league debuts — spot starts that delivered crucial victories for Atlanta — but Wright, the No. 5 overall pick in 2017, is poised to make his first-ever MLB appearance out of the bullpen in a tight playoff race.

Each of the three right-handers flashed enough top-end stuff to warrant bullpen consideration while also giving the team stretched-out options as manager Brian Snitker transitions to a six-man rotation. In fact, Toussaint will make his second career start against Boston's ridiculous lineup on Labor Day.

This is a "Stick With What Got You There" strategy. Atlanta pulled ahead of its National League East competitors with a mixture of veteran players and young standouts, so placing trust in more rookies while adding role players like Duda, Jonny Venters and Brad Brach is par for the course. New starter Kevin Gausman is the potential outlier here, the former top-five draft pick already proving himself to be one of the most important pieces moved at the trade deadline — and even that move did not force the Braves to flip an elite prospect.

Everything else follows a similar blueprint.

And the blueprint has worked thus far.