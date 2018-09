1. After struggles with RISP, Braves provide signs of turnaround in series finale in Arizona

The first half of the season, no one in the National League was better than the Braves when it came to capitalizing with runners in scoring position. Atlanta's 113 wRC+ in those situations trailed only the Astros (132), Red Sox (130) and Twins (117) before the All-Star break.

But since regaining the East lead in the double header with the Marlins on Aug. 13, RISPy business has been risky business for the Braves.

Ender Inciarte broke through with a three-run home run -- which went 433 feet -- in the ninth inning to propel the Braves to a 9-5 win over the Diamondbacks, a blow that couldn't have come at better time.

Heading into Sunday, the Braves ranked 22nd in MLB with 85 wRC+ and 23rd in wOBA (.294) with runners at second and/or third in that span. It hasn't truly mattered with the Phillies struggling to string together consecutive wins since Aug. 5 -- doing so twice in going 11-20 -- but it has been concerning from the end of who wasn't delivering when given those opportunities.

Johan Camargo -- who homered Sunday in the ninth with Ronald Acuña Jr. at third -- has a 202 wRC+ in 36 such plate appearances since Aug. 13, which is the fifth-best mark in the NL. The Braves have also been getting above-average output from Nick Markakis (155 wRC+ in 34 tries), Dansby Swanson (152 wRC+ in his 20 PAs) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (135 wRC+ in 27 chances). But Freddie Freeman (38 wRC+ in 33 PAs), Ozzie Albies (34 percent below average in 30 PAs) and Inciarte (minus-23 wRC+ in 24 PAs before that HR off Brad Boxberger) entered Sunday ranked among the bottom 13 players in MLB in the past month with a minimum of 24 PAs with RISP.

But along with Inciarte, Freeman also rose to the occasion in the eighth inning in Arizona, scoring Acuña with a single. In all, the Braves went 3 for 5 with RISP on Sunday, a vast improvement after going 9 for 35 in the first three games at Chase Field.

Atlanta can at least hang its collective hats on performing better in those situations than all three of the NL West's contenders -- the Diamondbacks are at 83 wRC+, the Rockies are at 82 and the Dodgers 77. Sunday may have been a bright moment at the right time as the Braves will now see the Giants, who have a .198 batting average against with runners in scoring position over the past month, the game's fourth-best average in that span.