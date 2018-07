1. Braves enter All-Star break with plenty of positives

Capping the first half with a 5-1 win over the National League West-leading Diamondbacks provided some momentum and a feel-good moment heading into the break, especially after the Braves had dropped the first two games in the series and eight of the last 10 overall.

But if we're being honest, isn't the entire first half of this season a feel-good moment?

Largely expected to finish no higher than third in the National League East, Atlanta is 52-42, a 1/2 game back of the Phillies, and has held the division lead for 47 days, going up by as many as 3 1/2 games. If the season were to end today, the Braves would hold the second Wild Card, taking on the Central's Brewers in their first postseason appearance since 2013.

Currently, Atlanta's offense's 451.9 runs created is the eighth most in franchise history at the break and the most since 2008 and the pitching staff has racked up more strikeouts (830) than any Braves arms in history at this point in the season.

Add in the four All-Stars -- the most since 2012 -- including the NL's top two vote-getters in first baseman Freddie Freeman and right fielder Nick Markakis, and Ozzie Albies leading all second basemen with a day left in voting, and it's clear the Braves' rise after three straight 90-loss seasons has permeated more than just the Southeast.

It's not all spectacular as Atlanta has two of the NL's least bottom 30 everyday players in terms of WAR in Ender Inciarte (1.1) and Dansby Swanson (1.2) and only two starters have a lower current value than Julio Teheran's 0.0.

Meanwhile, despite some strong outings from Anibal Sanchez and the aforementioned Teheran, the starters and bullpen have collectively struggled of late (more on what that could mean as the trade deadline approaches later on).

Do the Braves head into the All-Star break largely scuffling? No question, but as manager Brian Snitker put it multiple times during the final series against Arizona:

"If somebody had told me at the end of March that we’d be sitting here at the All-Star break and we're one of the better teams in the National League and we’re right there in the hunt, I’d have been all in."

The expectation, though, is that this team was going to be be staring up at a Nationals squad that has struggled to stay above .500. Unexpected results have laid forth that the window of contention is open earlier than anyone had expected.

The message of the first half should be simple. There's something going on with these Braves that wasn't there amid the rebuild, something tangible: opportunity.

Whether this team can keep this pace over the second half or not, what's undeniable is that it's already provided far more than was forecasted heading into the 2018 season.