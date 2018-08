2. Braves rotation is kicking things up a notch in postseason push

Heading into Sunday's series finale against the Marlins, the Braves starting rotation had been spectacular in August. Its collective 2.54 ERA was bested by only the A's and Dodgers, and this has all come with the staff logging the second-most innings this month at 145, trailing only the Yankees' 148 1/3.

Kevin Gausman continued that run, allowing just one hit over his first four innings, giving Atlanta a ? ERA out of its staff for the month and helping to put it on track for one of the franchise's best Augusts in the past 16 years.

That's been highlighted by a 1.69 ERA out of Gausman over his first five starts in a Braves uniform and All-Star Mike Foltynewicz putting together a 1.38 in this stretch, along with strong debuts from Bryse Wilson and Touki Toussaint and a respectable 3.20 ERA from Anibal Sanchez.

But maybe the biggest eye-opener the consistency of Julio Teheran, who will open Tuesday's series against the Rays at SunTrust Park.

He's in the midst of a 2.45 ERA in four starts this month, and while it's included the Mets -- who he continues to victimize -- he's also shut down the Brewers (one earned over six), Rockies (two earned through seven) and Pirates (one earned in seven innings).

Dig deeper and since he gave up seven earned vs. the Orioles on June 23 and Teheran's has a 1.97 ERA in his last six starts at home. He continues to have one of the 10 highest FIPs in the majors (4.65) among starters at home, but Teheran's hot streak has helped the Braves weather a 5.48 ERA from Sean Newcomb this month.

With four games to play this month as they face the Rays twice and Cubs and Pirates once each, includes one of the highest-scoring offenses in the National League with Chicago and its 4.8 runs per game. But the other two are below league average on the season and Tampa Bay is averaging four runs per game this month (20th) and only three teams have been worse than Pittsburgh's 3.7 rpg.

Chasing the 2013 rotation, which ended August with a 2.54 ERA, Teheran will be followed by Newcomb (Rays), Foltynewicz (Cubs) and Sanchez (Pirates).