The 2017 Atlanta Braves Twelve Days Of Christmas

On the Ninth day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee

Nine Tomahawk Team Members Dancing

Eight Kelseys Reporting

Seven Swans(ons) A Swinging

Soon-to-be six Hall of Famers

Five Hugs From No. 5

Four Freeze vs. Byrds

Three French(y) High-Fives

Two Familiar Faces

And A Prospect We Can't Wait to See