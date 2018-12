If you define "watchability" by stakes, the ACC's 11-game bowl slate has you covered. Clemson -- in the College Football Playoff for the fourth straight year -- is the No. 2 seed, the same place it held in winning the title two years ago.

If you define "watchability" by stars, the conference's slate has that covered, too. ACC games feature five of the top seven rushers in the country, two top-10 passers.

Oh, and there's also the finale for Paul Johnson, Georgia Tech's three-time ACC Coach of the Year.

So with your precious TV-watching time in mind, here's a ranking of the ACC's postseason games, by watchability.