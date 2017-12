When No. 7 Auburn and No. 12 UCF take to shiny, new Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Monday's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, it will be the latest moment in the sun for a game that is part of the New Year's Six and in the College Football Playoff semifinal rotation.

But beyond its place in the college football universe, this also marks the bowl's golden anniversary. Only eight current games are older than Atlanta's.

"It's amazing to see how far the bowl has come over these past 50 years," said Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO and President Gary Stokan. "It's truly a culmination of decades of hard work from our staff, board, volunteers, sponsors, partners and the greater Atlanta community that helped us achieve our mission of being the best of the best within the bowl industry."

And it all began at Georgia Tech's Grant Field on Dec. 30, 1968, with 42-degree temperatures, on-and-off-again rain, and wind gusts up to 25 mph wreaking havoc on Florida State and LSU and the 35,000-plus in attendance.

"It was a good game as far as the game, but just watching it was just really cold, damp and kind of rainy," said Albert Tarica, a volunteer with the bowl since its second season in 1969, who was sitting in the stands that day.

The Tigers and Seminoles delivered on the field, but those weren't the teams that Peach Bowl founder George Crumbley and Co. wanted for their inaugural game, started by the Lion's Club of Atlanta as a fundraiser for the Lighthouse for the Blind Foundation (which provides eye care throughout the state of Georgia).

The Peach Bowl tried to lure SEC runner-up Auburn -- which instead went to the Sun -- and also eyed eventually Bluebonnet-bound SMU. The committee also eyed Syracuse and Ole Miss, but ultimately went with unranked LSU, fourth in the SEC, and independent Florida State.

Despite boasting the largest viewing audience of any bowl, airing on 116 stations via Sports Network, Inc., the Peach Bowl settled on the Tigers, losers of back-to-back games to the Rebels and Alabama before getting an invitation, and the Seminoles, which had two games to play before its bowl. Florida State would go into the Peach Bowl ranked 19th after taking down then-No. 10 Houston 40-20.

"FSU was honored, because in those days there weren't many bowl games," said Seminoles receiver Ron Sellers, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. "In fact, in the '60s, FSU played in only one other bowl game that my team and I didn't play in. That was in the '64 Gator Bowl game against Oklahoma. Those three games I went to were the only other ones FSU went to."