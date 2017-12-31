1. Badgers Go Against Type, And Made Hurricanes Pay

Freshman phenom Jonathan Taylor got his, rolling for 130 yards on 26 carries to move past Adrian Peterson to become the most prolific running back in history with 1,977 yards.

But Wisconsin didn't take down the Hurricanes by riding the Big Ten's second-best rushing attack; they did it by playing against type and going to the air early and often.

Coming in 96th in FBS at just 187 yards per game -- and having gone over 200 yards just once in the past six games -- the Badgers threw for 258 on 34 attempts (their second most on the season) behind Alex Hornibrook.

It was an approach that exploited what's been a problem with the Hurricanes defense since late October when North Carolina threw for 252 yards against them. Since then, Miami allowed 384 and four scores to Virginia and 254 through the air vs. Clemson.

The Badgers didn't abandon the run -- toting it 44 times -- but this was the first this season Wisconsin didn't score a rushing TD, while tying a season-high with four through the air. There's no way the Hurricanes saw that coming out of the smash-mouth Badgers.