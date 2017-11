The movie biz gets criticized for rushing sequels into production, but even Hollywood has to think the 2017 college football season was being a little aggressive.

Chaos, Part II came just a week after its predecessor, and No. 7 Miami dealt arguably the biggest blow. The Hurricanes took No. 3 Notre Dame out of the College Football Playoff conversation in a 41-3 beatdown on a Saturday that also saw No. 1 Georgia and No. 6 TCU fall.

Granted, the top-ranked team in the nation getting its doors blown off was a stunner, but it was no game-changer. Miami's win was though, (barring more of that dreaded chaos) for clearing a major hurdle for the ACC's postseason hopes.

There's still a strong chance that if Georgia were to take down Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, the one-loss Bulldogs could still make the final four.

The matchup is set in the ACC's finale, with the Hurricanes gifted their first Coastal Division crown after Louisville dumped Virginia 38-21 and No. 4 Clemson clinched a third straight Atlantic crown with a 31-14 win over Florida State.

Had the Fighting Irish won in Coral Gables, it would have seemed almost impossible for an ACC champion Miami to move ahead of a team it already lost to. Now, an unbeaten and conference champ Miami is surely CFP-bound and so would be a one-loss Clemson as ACC winners.

We can even throw in the scenario that if the Hurricanes lost a nail-biter to the Tigers, it's the ACC -- not the SEC -- that has a sliver of hope of putting two teams in the field of four.

The ACC's best defense mechanism was in taking Notre Dame out of the equation itself, something the Hurricanes did in truly emphatic fashion.

In South Bend they stir the echoes; in Miami they're stirring the echoes of a 2 Live Crew beat, breaking out the bling of the Turnover Chain four times (resulting in 24 Hurricanes points) and that heralded Notre Dame rushing attack had just 74 yards. The Irish's Heisman Trophy contender, Josh Adams, managed just 40 yards on 16 carries.