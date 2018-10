How The 2018 Atlanta Braves Were Built

The day after the Atlanta Braves clinched their first division title in five years, an ahead-of-schedule climb out of a rebuilding phase reminiscent of the 2015 Cubs and Astros, Alex Anthopoulos dispersed credit to his predecessors.

“There’s guys on this team when John Schuerholz was here,” Atlanta’s executive vice president and general manager said. “Julio was (signed) and developed with him. Freddie was drafted and developed with him. Frank Wren, likewise: Acuña, Camargo, Albies. He signed Freddie to the extension. Obviously, John Hart and John Coppolella, what those guys did, the trades they made, the impact. As far as I’m concerned, those guys are the architect of the team.”

This typically self-deprecating approach from Anthopoulos overlooks his indelible influence on the final product and the team’s identity — the complementary trades that refused to sacrifice the future for the present, the significant defensive improvement, the organizational trust placed in youth, the gradual influx of analytics into game management — but he did not deflect for deflection’s sake. The 2018 Braves were not built in a day. Threads of the 2018 roster can be traced back to 2005 international free agency, when Alex Anthopoulos was serving as Toronto’s scouting coordinator and Ronald Acuña Jr. was still in elementary school.

This is the collaborative nature of almost any playoff-bound roster, but certainly one constructed in an organization with five separate leading voices in the baseball operations department over a 12-year period. To illustrate this point, segment individual wins above replacement by the executives at the helm on their acquisition date, keeping in mind value-adding moves from predecessors (drafting Jason Heyward or Craig Kimbrel, trading for Justin Upton) pave the way for leverage in future maneuvers and that recent acquisitions have yet to reach their conclusion:

Schuerholz: 6.1

Wren: 10.6

Hart/Coppolella: 20.4

Anthopoulos: 3.5

We’re more than a decade removed from Schuerholz’s Hall of Fame run and less than one year into Anthopoulos’ tenure, but, regardless of notable mistakes which led to the organizational overhaul, you’d have to go back to John Mullen to find the last general manager who did not have a hand in shaping the 2018 National League East champions.

The type of transactions also reveal both the successes of previous regimes and the nature of long-term roster construction. Schuerholz’s lasting stamp on the 2018 roster resides in the drafting of a high-school first baseman and signing a 16-year-old out of Colombia. Wren, despite trade-market mistakes and poor drafting in the latter years of his tenure, hit three home runs internationally. Every 26-and-under standout acquired via trade comes from the Hart-Coppolella era. Here’s the acquisition breakdown of the 50 players who remain in the organization and appeared in at least one game for Atlanta this season:

DRAFT: 8

TRADE: 22

INTERNATIONAL FREE AGENT: 4

FREE AGENT: 13

WAIVERS: 3

The waiver-wire section is the only expendable category, though Jesse Biddle has played an important bullpen role, in building the division champs. Take away draft picks, free agent pickups, international signees or trade acquisitions and the roster does not hold up. Here is a timeline of how this roster’s remaining pieces — some big, some small — fell together during Atlanta’s return to the NL East throne.