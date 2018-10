The Heisman Trophy race is teetering toward unremarkable. Granted, a space that's dedicated each week toward breaking down the chase for said award may not be where you'd expect to see that admission come to life, but it's the truth.

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa is so far out in front as we head to the eighth week of the season -- without, as of yet, taking a snap in the fourth quarter -- that he may as well not just book plane tickets to New York, but do so sans the trip insurance.

I know, right?

But the dwindling number of legitimate candidates -- which as of now is limited to Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins and Oklahoma's Kyle Murray -- provides an opportunity for votership to shed an even brighter light on the kind of contender that rarely gets a legitimate chance due to decades-old biases.

UCF's McKenzie Milton, the floor is your's.

We haven't seen a Heisman winner from outside the sport's power structure since Ty Detmer in 1990 and the last to finish runner-up was San Diego State's Marshall Faulk a year later. In the last 25 years, not a single one has been higher than third, the finish that Alcorn State's Steve McNair (1994), Hawaii's Colt Brennan (2007) and Northern Illinois' Jordan Lynch (2013) were resigned to.

As Milton's No. 10 Golden Knights, winners of 19 straight -- with 2-4 East Carolina upcoming this weekend -- keep that streak together, and create a dilemma for the College Football Playoff committee, the quarterback's case becomes an intriguing one.

Granted, the schedule isn's daunting. Per NCAA.org's rankings, UCF's slate is 77th based on future and past opponents' winning percentages (.540), which is better than just six teams from Power 5 conferences. But among them? Haskins' Buckeyes (85th at .515) and Colorado (.464) and Oregon (.457), both of whom have players -- the Buffaloes' Laviska Shenault and Ducks' Justin Herbert -- who have seemingly received more Heisman buzz this season than McKenzie.

Perception -- that of his program and his conference -- is McKenzie's weakness in this race. But should he keep UCF on course for another unbeaten season, can a player who is seventh in FBS in total offense (333.5 yards per game) and sixth in points responsible for (132) be denied, at the minimum, a seat at the table at the ceremony?

No one has a narrower margin of error, and there's no supplanting Tagovailoa, especially for a player from the AAC given the way we voters have historically handled non-Power 5 stars. That being said, as would-be contenders continue to take hits (here's looking at you, Will Grier), McKenzie as the face of the team that just keeps fighting for respect -- and just keeps winning despite who is or is not coaching -- is proving to be tough to ignore.

So as the second tier behind Tagovailoa and Haskins sorts itself out, Milton makes an appearance in the Forecaster's virtual ballot heading into Week 8.

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB

2. Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State QB

3. McKenzie Milton, UCF QB

As for who is rising and falling in the race ...