Heisman Forecast: Everyone's chasing Stanford's Bryce Love in 2018 trophy race

No school has had quite the tortured relationship with the Heisman Trophy that Stanford has.

Last season, Bryce Love gave the Cardinal a record sixth runner-up, five of which have come in the past nine years, and two in the past three votes. It's a level of heartbreak that the folks out in Las Vegas seem to think the program, and its running back, will live through yet again, with the Love receiving the second-best odds of winning the trophy as we head in to the 2018 season.

The odds-makers' favorite? That would be Tua Tagovailoa, who announced his arrival by turning a 13-0 halftime deficit into Alabama's fifth national championship under Nick Saban. That status may feel like jumping the gun (more on that later), and may be a slight toward Love, the only returning finalist and the nation's top returning rusher, who eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark during Stanford's Alamo Bowl loss to TCU.

But maybe, just maybe, the odds-makers are just paying attention to their history.

Sixteen times a player has returned to school after being the runner-up, and it's resulted in just four wins, the last coming in 1982 with Herschel Walker. Add in that the Cardinal have had other opportunities for a second-place finisher to win the next season -- Andrew Luck in 2011 and Christian McCaffrey in '16 -- and it didn't happen, and that no 2,000-yard back has returned to school the following year and hoisted the trophy, and the deck is stacked against Love.

Then there's the the take on Stanford's forecast for the season. It was the media's pick to finish behind Washington and its own Heisman contender in Jake Browning in the Pac-12 North.

Nonetheless, Love benefits from a schedule that includes just two Power 5 rush defenses that were ranked higher than 47th a year ago and seven that were 51st or lower.

History isn't on his side, but as second to Baker Mayfield in last year's vote, Love sits atop this list of the top contenders as we head into the 2018 season. As for who will be challenging the Cardinal RB, here are most logical challengers heading into the season.