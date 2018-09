September losses can all but kill a Heisman Trophy campaign.

It's why there have been just four winners since 2000 who suffered a defeat in the first month of the season, an early margin of error that basically turns these matchups into de facto elimination games.

The SEC had one of its own last weekend, with Georgia's duo of contenders in Jake Fromm and D'Andre Swift beating Missouri's Drew Lock in emphatic fashion. Now it's the Big Ten's turn, as Dwayne Haskins and No. 4 Ohio State head to Beaver Stadium to face No. 9 Penn State and Trace McSorley.

To be clear, there is precedent for losing a head-to-head September matchup and still making it to the ceremony, something Boston College's Andre Williams did in 2013 despite a first-month loss to eventual winner Jameis Winston and Florida State. But before that, you have to go back to Kansas State's Michael Bishop reaching New York despite a first-month loss to Ricky Williams and Texas in 1998 ... so it's exceptionally rare.

The Big Ten place in the College Football Playoff pecking order was already weighing heavily on this one, but considering two of its other players in the trophy talk -- Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor and Michigan's Shea Patterson -- both have losses and another -- Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins -- has a more likely contender on his own team in the Haskins, the conference may be down to just one major challenger after Saturday.

This trophy business -- as the great Jim Ross would say -- is about to pick up, especially in the Big Ten.

Before we dig into the players who are poised to rise and fall in the race as we head into Week 5, here's a breakdown of where this voter's virtual ballot stands.

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB

2. Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State QB

3. Will Grier, West Virginia QB