We've waited more than three decades for a Heisman Trophy runner-up to win the following season -- so what's at least another year wait?

Stanford's Bryce Love, the nation's top returning rusher from a year ago -- and one of the favorite to hoist the award this year -- is now all but out of the race as he'll miss Saturday's game against UC Davis with an undisclosed injury.

Just five times in history has a player missed time and still went on to claim the trophy and it's happened just three times since 1957 (Charles White in 1979, Vinny Testaverde in '86 and Charlie Ward in '97). While Love could still produce a strong statistical season and keep the Cardinal in the College Football Playoff conversation, that missed time feels like the death knell coming after Love cashing in his mulligan after a paltry opener (29 yards vs. San Diego State) as he attempted to follow in the footsteps of Herschel Walker, the last player to go from second one season to a winner the next when he did it in 1982.

Things aren't looking good for two of the Pac-12's top preseason candidates in Love or Arizona's Khalil Tate (more on him later) as we enter the final weekend that's dominated by non-conference matchups.

Before we dive into this week's players who are rising and falling in the race, here's a real-time look at this voter's virtual ballot.

1. Will Grier, West Virginia QB

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB

3. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB