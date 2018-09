The Heisman Trophy isn't won or lost in one game, much to the benefit of Stanford's Bryce Love after an incredibly forgettable opening weekend.

But if he wants to find a positive after being held to a paltry 29 yards -- or 134 below his average from last season -- it's that he's going to have some legendary company should he rebound to win the award.

Love's output would be the worst of any Heisman-winning running back since Herschel Walker ran for just 20 yards on 11 carries in Georgia's opener vs. Clemson in 1982.

To be fair, Walker had broken his right thumb in the first full contact scrimmage of camp and was playing with a special rubber cast on. He didn't start against the Tigers' Refrigerator Perry-led defense and didn't enter until the second quarter when Vince Dooley brought him on to replace Carnie Norris.

Walker was a decoy as the Bulldogs faked a handoff to the previous year's Heisman runner-up and Tron Jackson took the ball for an apparent touchdown that was called back for holding.

Love was neither injured nor was he a decoy. Last year's runner up to Baker Mayfield in the voting was simply shutdown by a San Diego State defense that held the Cardinal to 50 rushing yards on the night.

Love has three major opportunities before September closes to reestablish his candidacy with No. 17 USC, No. 23 Oregon and No. 8 Notre Dame over the next four games. The Cardinal RB torched those teams for 147 (Ducks) and 125 yards (Fighting Irish and Trojans) last season.

Rebound and the opener becomes a footnote, but it's also given him a razor-thin margin of error after just one week.

We'll forgo the latest look at the Forecaster's virtual ballot through the first month of the season, but here are the players who are poised to rise and fall heading into Week 2.