There's just one aspect of Tua Tagovailoa running away with the Heisman Trophy that's truly surprising.

It isn't the fact that the Alabama quarterback is in the position he's in after basically being in the national spotlight for all of two quarters last season. It isn't that he's leading FBS with a 238.8 passer efficiency or that he's in the top five in passing yards (2,066), while leading the most explosive offense of Nick Saban's tenure in Tuscaloosa at 54.1 points and 564.3 yards per game.

What's stunning about Tagovailoa's candidacy, is that he's dominating this race despite not having played in a fourth quarter. Let's repeat that with some emphasis. He's dominating this race despite not having played in a fourth quarter, and it's unprecedented at this stage among recent players to hoist the trophy.

Since 2000, not a single one has yet to play in the final quarter going into the final weekend of October. Not just the 15 quarterbacks, but the running backs too.

Now, plenty have missed the fourth quarter in early season, especially when a non-conference slate leads to blowouts where putting them at risk when it's not necessary. Only four have sat out just three games at this point in the season, Derrick Henry (2015), Jameis Winston (2013) Johnny Manziel (2012), Mark Ingram (2009), Reggie Bush (in his since vacated 2005 win) and Matt Leinart (2004) ... but to have never played at all with the calendar about to turn to November?

Tagovailoa's case is certainly helped by the Crimson Tide blowing away their competition by an average of 38 points per game, including 36 through the first five games of the SEC season. Subsequently, the sophomore is on pace for 3,300 passing yards and 40 touchdowns -- should Alabama continue its path toward the conference championship game -- a drop from the 3,900 the last seven Heisman-winning QBs have produced, but given that he's missed 120 potential minutes of play so far, the totals shouldn't matter.

It's unlikely that, with Alabama going to No. 4 LSU the next time it takes the field on Nov. 3 that this streak of Tagovailoa-less fourth quarters continues. But with The Citadel sandwiched between Mississippi State and Auburn, it's likely the QB will miss at least another final quarter.

Regardless, Alabama's overall dominance has clear favorite Tagovailoa in a class all of his own when stacked up against recent Heisman winners at this stage in the game.

Before we dive into the players who are rising and falling in the race, here's a look at the Forecaster's virtual ballot heading into Week 9.

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB

2. Kyler Murray, Oklahoma QB

3. Travis Etienne, Clemson RB