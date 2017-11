Suddenly, we have an interesting race on our hands.

After Stanford’s Bryce Love sat out his Week 9 game with an ankle injury, the opportunity presented itself for Saquon Barkley to put the 83rd Heisman Trophy into a submission hold in Week 9 and get it to tap out before the calendar had even hit November.

But Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett grabbed the ropes — if we’re continuing this wrestling vibe — and forced Barkley to have to break that veritable figure four lock.

He was simply upstaged by the Buckeyes’ quarterback in the biggest game of the year for Barkley. While Barrett has ensured he's very much a factor, Love and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield have schedules that will guarantee they have a say in the proceedings, and let’s not sleep on the growing threat that is No. 3 Notre Dame’s Josh Adams.

But to say Barkley isn’t still in the lead would be misguided.

He remains the nation’s leader in all-purpose yards at 206.2 per game and, minus a Big Ten Championship Game berth that isn’t likely to happen without some serious help, is on pace for 2,474 yards by the time votes are due. That would be over 300 yards more than the last three running backs to win the award (Alabama’s Derrick Henry in 2015 and Mark Ingram in ’09 and Reggie Bush in ’05) averaged in their winning years.

That didn’t change with the loss to Ohio State, and while Barkley was held to 44 rushing yards and a score on 21 attempts, he still took the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and finished with 172 yards in total. While a College Football Playoff bid is unlikely for the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions, they seem destined for a New Year’s Six bowl.

Granted, there are opportunities for those players who are still in the CFP hunt — Barrett, Mayfield and Adams — to vie for the lead while the stakes raise over the next month and into the first Saturday of December for Championship Weekend. Those are chances that all but slipped through Barkley’s fingers in Columbus, and there’s certain to be an understandable shift in focus to others in this race now that the Nittany Lions have fallen out of the CFP chase.

That’s the danger of no longer orbiting the star that the college football universe centers around. But while the Nittany Lions may no longer be a threat in the playoffs, the Heisman may still wind up in Happy Valley for the first time since 1973.

Before we dive into this week’s players who will rise and fall in the race, here’s a look at the Forecaster’s virtual ballot:

1. Saqon Barkley, Penn State RB

2. Bryce Love, Stanford RB

3. J.T. Barrett, Ohio State QB