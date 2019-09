As much as it can in the fourth week of the season, this has the feeling of a separation kind of Saturday in the Heisman Trophy race.

No. 3 Georgia has a pair of candidates in Jake Fromm and D'Andre Swift, both of whom have an opportunity to emerge as the Bulldogs' top challenger as they take on seventh-ranked Notre Dame in Athens. Meanwhile in that game at Sanford Stadium, Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book can break out from the second their of contenders if he can deliver an upset win over the SEC East power.

The storyline continues in the Big Ten, where No. 13 Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor -- the reigning Doak Walker Award winner and the nation's active career rushing leader -- and 11th-ranked Michigan's Shea Patterson will look to bolster their candidacies in a clash in Madison.

It's also in the SEC, with No. 17 Texas A&M's Kellen Mond, who used his mulligan up in the loss to Clemson, faces No. 8 Auburn and Bo Nix.

So who will take advantage of this weekend's biggest matchups? Before we dive into that, here's a look at the Forecaster's Heisman Power Rankings heading into Week 4.

1. Joe Burrow, LSU QB

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB

3. Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma QB