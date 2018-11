One of the most famous court cases in history and his becoming a tabloid fixture in the years since tainted O.J. Simpson's Heisman Trophy win beyond measure. But in terms of the award's history, he holds a place that no one's ever been able to match.

In 1968, the USC running back won by 1,750 points, a record that still stands. To be fair, there were 1,200 ballots that year compared to the 930 that will be sent out for this season's vote, but Simpson's margin of victory remains the standard.

Others have come close -- and underscoring the degree of difficulty with the pared down number of votes -- Troy Smith took a record 91.6 percent of all possible points and still fell 88 points shy of Simpson when the Ohio State quarterback won in 2006.

We finally have a season, a race and a runaway leader that could challenge Simpson (along with Smith's mark) in Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

It's to the point where it's almost impossible to make a case for anyone else to be atop a ballot. In all likelihood, there will be dissenters, and expecting a unanimous winner to populate the top spot in all 930 is simply ludicrous. But you have to manufacture a reason to look elsewhere, and even if Tagovailoa has a bad game or two, that may still be the case.

When Smith last challenged Simpson, the landscape was different as his chief rival, Arkansas' Darren McFadden was a sophomore a year before that glass ceiling was broken by Tim Tebow. Nonetheless, nine other players received at least one first-place vote, and nine earned more than one, with McFadden taking 45 of them.

Can anyone look at the dominance of Tagovailoa -- best illustrated in his ranking fifth in FBS in points responsible for (180) the leader in yards per game (565.6) and points (51.3) despite his attempting one pass in the fourth quarter all season -- and think nine other players will rank No. 1 on a ballot?

The drama has unquestionably been sucked out of this race, but what we may well see over the next month is history -- history that has long seemed unmatchable -- unfolding before our eyes.

As we look at the players who are rising and falling in what has become a chase for second place, here's where the Forecaster sees things stacked up heading to Week 11.

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB

2. Kyler Murray, Oklahoma QB

3. Will Grier, West Virginia QB