With the first College Football Playoff rankings in place, we have our point from which everything in the sport revolves around, including the Heisman Trophy race.

Yet while that Top 25 has done a strong job of foreshadowing the actual playoff field -- the Selection Committee is batting .500 (8 for 16) since 2014 in terms of the amount of teams making the field that were in its initial four -- it hasn't been a precursor to awarding Heisman.

The CFP's short history doesn't bode well for Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, as no player on a team that was ranked No. 1 in the first Top 25 went on to win the trophy. In fact, only one has even reached New York as a finalist in Clemson's Deshaun Watson in 2015, and only four of the 14 players to be invited to the ceremony the past four seasons were on teams in playoff position in the committee's opening rankings.

The average opening ranking for an eventual winner has been fifth, while the finalists -- a fluid number based on the natural breaking in voting points totals -- has been around seventh.

Based on those averages through this obvious small sample size of four years of the CFP era, that Michigan has the best bet of producing a Heisman winner, with Oklahoma and Washington State on track to put a player in the finalist field.

The current state of this race, where Tagovailoa has a massive lead, would seem to buck the trend for winners, but the Sooners (Kyler Murray) and Cougars (Gardner Minshew) do have viable threats in conferences where they're the biggest CFP threat.

It's a bit of recent history to keep stored away as we dive into a crucial weekend in the chases for the playoffs and the Heisman. But before we look at the players whose candidacies will rise and fall as a result of those games, here's where things stand in the Forecaster's eyes.

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB

2. Kyler Murray, Oklahoma QB

3. Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State QB