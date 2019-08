Breaking down each conference's front-runner and dark horse candidate heading into 2019 season

Just ask the likes of Sam Darnold, Deshaun Watson, Trevon Boykin and on and on. There is no more precarious position to be in when it comes to the Heisman Trophy race than the preseason favorite.

We've been waiting 15 years for the summer darling to be the one hoisting the hardware in the winter, so while Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and last year's runner-up, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa enter the season as the front-runners, remember that dark horses matter, too.

Yes, the household names will still drive the conversation, but herewith are each conference's leading candidate and that player you also need to keep an eye on as the season unfolds.