What has seemed inevitable may still well be. But the rest of the Heisman Trophy challengers may now have something they haven't in months: a chance.

When Tua Tagovailoa was helped off the field after taking a helmet to the knee last Saturday against Mississippi State, the entirety of Alabama held its collective breath. But it may have provided his prime challengers in the trophy race with an opportunity that has seemed impossible.

That's the state of the dominance of Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide offense got us nine weeks into the season, to the point where it was going to take something cataclysmic, or at the very least gameplan-altering to potentially derail the sophomore quarterback's randevu with the award.

The Big 12's Kyler Murray (Oklahoma) and Will Grier (West Virginia) face off No. 23 in Morgantown, then could meet a week later for a conference title and No. 4 Michigan's Shae Patterson can add a top-10 win to his resume against No. 10 Ohio State on Nov. 23.

But if Tagovailoa is limited -- and he hasn't been as spectacular since reaggravating a knee injury on a long run against LSU, throwing as many touchdowns (two) as interceptions the last two games and had his worst stat line vs. Mississippi State (14 of 21 for 164 yards and a score -- over these next weeks with Auburn and No. 5 Georgia to come in the SEC Championship Game, could he possibly lose what's seemed predetermined?

It's still likely to happen. The buffer that Tagovailoa built up may be insurmountable, and Nick Saban scoffed at the notion that he'd sit his QB this weekend against The Citadel. So all of this may be for naught.

But with Alabama having little reason to ride Tagovailoa until they face Georgia in Atlanta, and spotlight games for his chief rivals, possibility at least has entered a race that has seemed over since mid-October.

We'll get into the players who are rising and falling in the race below, but first, here's a look at how things would stack up through 10 games.

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB

2. Kyler Murray, Oklahoma QB

3. Will Grier, West Virginia QB