To no surprise, the Halfway Heisman is a runaway, with Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa in position to challenge for all-time voting records if he and the nation's unquestioned No. 1 team don't take a detour over the next two months.

With Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, West Virginia's Will Grier and Oklahoma's Kyler Murray among the few current logical challengers to Tagovailoa's throne, is there another star on a College Football Playoff contender who could make some noise?

For your consideration: Clemson's Travis Etienne.

This year's title contenders have distanced themselves in the forms of Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia and the fourth-ranked Tigers. The Crimson Tide has Tagovailoa, the Buckeyes boast Haskins, but they're the only legitimate threats from that group.

Quarterback Ian Book has taken the Fighting Irish offense to new heights, but his two missed games severely hurts his case, and Georgia as of right now has two candidates in running back D'Andre Swift and QB Jake Fromm, which really means it doesn't have a true challenger.

Which brings us to the other CFB front-runner, Clemson.

Freshman QB Trevor Lawrence had the potential to emerge as the Tigers' top candidate with Dabo Swinney moving on from Kelly Bryant, but when Lawrence went down vs. Syracuse, it was Etienne who rattled off 203 yards and three touchdowns. That was part of a run of four games in which he's averaged 163.5 yards to shoot up to fourth in FBS at 761 on the season.

That puts Etienne on pace for 1,648 yards, which would be a school record, torching the 1,527 that Wayne Gallman put up in 2015, and ought to be enough to push him into the forefront as the Tigers' top challenger over a true freshman. But is it enough to get him to New York?

Beginning with 2009, when Alabama's Mark Ingram won over fellow RB Toby Gehart of Stanford, the last nine backs invited to the ceremony had 1,834 yards at the time of the announcement. That's pumped up by 2,336 yards by Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon in 2014 and Boston College's Andre Williams going for 2,102 in '13, and Etienne is still on track for more yards than Ingram (1,542), Auburn's Tre Mason (1,621 in '13) and Alabama's Trent Richardson (1,583 in '11).

The schedule includes three opponents who are 84th or higher vs. the rush -- that would be Boston College (84th at 175.5 yards per game), South Carolina (99th at 194 ypg) and Louisville (118th at 231 ypg) -- which could lead to monster days over the final month of the season for the RB. But before he has any chance to potentially pads his stats, Etienne gets what on paper could be a two-week stretch that solidifies his candidacy with No. 20 NC State on Oct. 20 and a trip to Florida State a week later.

The Wolfpack, 15th vs. the rush (107.4), haven't allowed a single back to get over 90 yards on the season. Granted, they avoided facing Boston College's AJ Dillon, who missed last week's game with an ankle injury, but it remains a stout group.

So, too, are the Seminoles -- at least statistically-speaking. While they're ninth in FBS in yielding a paltry 101.2 per, the reality is that jumps up to 137.7 ypg in four ACC games, including a whopping 222 by Syracuse on Sept. 15. Etienne could own a game that, despite Florida State's record, remains one the conference's defining rivalry.

Even with the schedule getting a bump from meeting No. 16 Miami in the ACC title game, and a yardage total that wouldn't be far off from recent RBs to earn a spot in the ceremony, it's a daunting task without chaos intervening.

But Clemson's position as a clear-cut CFB favorite figures to get Etienne attention to get himself into the mix among those candidates behind Tagovailoa and Haskins as the second half of the season rolls on.

Before we look at the players who are rising and falling, here's a look at the Forecaster's virtual ballot.

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB

2. Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State QB

3. Kyler Murray, Oklahoma QB