"Chaos," Petyr Baelish famously said in his typically measured, hushed tones "isn't a pit. Chaos is a ladder."

It's one that Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield has climbed to pass Penn State's Saquon Barkley and Stanford's Bryce Love to take the top spot in this Heisman Trophy race.

But given what has unfolded over these past two weeks, the bigger point of debate isn't whether the Sooners quarterback is in the lead. It's whether he -- or anyone for that matter -- can hold on?

That's because the ladder that has more than a few rungs remaining. Mayfield and the No. 5 Sooners face No. 6 TCU this Saturday and they could meet again in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Horned Frogs, boasting the conference's best defense (284.1 yards per game) haven't allowed a touchdowns in 13 of the last 16 quarters. Then, there's the matter of Oklahoma's own defense. Ranked 87th overall (413.1 ypg), it has given up 262.8 a game through the air (110th), and while Mayfield and Co. are racking up 45 points per game, will that defense ultimately cost Oklahoma a shot at the College Football Playoff, and by association, Mayfield in this Heisman race?

That's where more chaos comes in, and with more legitimate contenders among the other playoff hopefuls -- No. 1 Georgia's Nick Chubb, No. 2 Alabama's Jalen Hurts and No. 3 Notre Dame's Josh Adams -- voters have options beyond Mayfield if the Sooners suffer another setback.

The playoff era has yet to give us any true dissension in a Heisman race, with Oregon's Marcus Mariota (2014), Alabama's Derrick Henry ('15) and Louisville's Lamar Jackson ('16) appearing on no fewer than 86 percent of the ballots in their winning seasons.

Mayfield is in position to continue in a season when he's first in FBS in passing efficiency (201.6) second in passing yards per game (358.4) and tied for second in points responsible for (200).

The Heisman may well be his, don't believe for a second that this picture has already become clear. At least not yet, because chaos is still lurking, a ladder for someone else to potentially use to climb ahead of Mayfield.

Before we dive into the players who will rise and fall in the race this week, here's a real-time look at the Forecaster's virtual ballot.

1. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma QB

2. Bryce Love, Stanford RB

3. Josh Adams, Notre Dame RB