For the third time in the past six months, Baker Mayfield issued an apology, and for the second time in two months, we're left wondering: how will Heisman Trophy voters handle someone who simply can't get out of his own way?

The process is often criticized for its ambiguity. What, exactly, does it mean to be the "most outstanding" How has that morphed into an award that seemingly excludes certain positions, smaller schools and on, and on?

As a voter and someone who has long covered the award race from summer to ceremony, the vagueness of the criteria is part of the Heisman's charm. But the Heisman Trust's mission statement does put this on the voters -- in the first sentence -- pleading that its winner "best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity."

Mayfield is tempting the Trust's call to action, adding some insults (and crotch grab) to his trash talking at Baylor, the flag-plant at Ohio State and, of course, his February arrest and charge of fleeing from Fayetteville, Ark., police.

Judging morality isn't part of the job of a Heisman voter. Hence, why Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers won in 1972 with a service station holdup on his record; Cam Newton claiming the award in 2010 with allegations that his father took money from Mississippi State; and Jameis Winston taking the 2013 trophy despite sexual assault allegations.

The difference, though, is that what Mayfield is doing (running from cops aside) is on the field.

The QB's numbers are on line with the 4,700-yards plus the last five winning passers have produced, with Mayfield on pace for 4,792, and he's the FBS leader in passing efficiency at 199.3 (which would break his own single-season record of 196.3 set last season), he has the Sooners in line to make the College Football Playoff and Mayfield enters Thanksgiving weekend as the clear favorite, although he's been benched to start the game vs. West Virginia and has been stripped of captaincy.

That should put him in line for a landslide victory, and there's a distinct possibility that Mayfield still wins handedly barring any setbacks. But there are going to be a number of voters who either knock him down their list of three names on their ballots, or leave the QB off entirely.

Newton was left of 105 ballots in his win and thirteen percent of voters avoided Winston all together. Mayfield will likely pay a similar penalty in the eyes of some of the voting publi, and the best thing going for him right now is that he doesn't have a chief rival to take full advantage of his continued missteps.

For the record, this voter had Newton and Winston both at the top of his ballot, and these repeated incidents won't preclude Mayfield from getting the nod.

The next time we see Mayfield give a heartfelt speech, it should be at the podium as he's named the Heisman winner -- unless he finds a way to let his emotions get the best of him yet again.

Before we dive into this week's risers and sliders in the race, here's a look at the Forecaster's latest virtual ballot.

1. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma QB

2. Bryce Love, Stanford RB

3. Lamar Jackson, Louisville QB