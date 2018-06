Mike Foltynewicz joins list of Atlanta's top pitching performances this century

Entering Friday night’s game, 339 MLB games had featured a game score of 90 or above since Mike Foltynewicz was born. The Braves right-hander posted No. 340 with a masterful 11-strikeout performance against the Washington Nationals, the division’s longstanding top dog.

In fact, Folty’s game score of 93 is the Braves’ fourth-best mark since the organization moved to Atlanta, tied with John Smoltz’s 1998 12-strikeout gem against the Mets and Kent Mercker’s 1994 no-hitter. The only higher scores before the turn of the millineum? Two Kevin Millwood starts in back-to-back seasons (1998 and 1999). Here’s how Foltynewicz’s performance stacks up to some of the franchise’s best single-game pitching performances since 2000, ranked by total game score.



(NOTE: This is merely one metric to help sort through the thousands of starts over the past 18-plus seasons. The Braves have seen 66 different starts with game scores over 80 since 2000 — from Hall of Famers to journeymen with varying degrees of difficulty due to competition and circumstance.)