At season’s midpoint, Freddie Freeman’s season near-mirror image of Chipper Jones’ 1999 MVP campaign

The month of June was disappointing by Freddie Freeman’s lofty standards, even drawing rarely heard “slump” labels over its final weeks. From June 16 through Saturday's action, he slashed .180/.268/.240 with only two extra-base hits despite 10 of the 12 games coming against sub-.500 opponents. And yet Freeman still finished the month hitting 38 percent above league average and he still leads all NL position players in wins above replacement. How many hitters wouldn’t trade their career-best months for that top-of-the-charts production?

Freeman should still be considered the frontrunner for National League MVP — at least among non-pitchers with Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom leading the league in WAR — and arguably Atlanta’s best chance at taking home the honor since Chipper Jones’ 1999 MVP campaign. Andruw Jones is the only Braves player to garner double-digit first-place MVP votes since 2000, losing to former Cardinal and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols in 2005.

If the current leaderboard holds until next month’s All-Star break, Freeman will be the first Braves position player to lead the league in FanGraphs’ first-half WAR since Lonnie Smith in 1989. Appropriately, the numbers for 2018 Freddie and 1999 Chipper are near-mirror images through 81 games:

1999 Jones: .946 OPS

2018 Freeman: .948 OPS

Accounting for lower league averages and better pitching, Freeman’s start is more impressive. He’s hitting 54 percent above league average thanks to a more pitching-friendly environment; despite almost identical on-base and slugging percentages, Jones’ numbers were just 39 percent above the 1999 league average through 81 games.

(Freeman is also carrying a roster that, stocked as it with young talent, does not feature one of the greatest pitching trios ever assembled plus prime Andruw Jones, Kevin Millwood, Javy Lopez, Ryan Klesko and Brian Jordan.)

The challenge for Freeman: Can he turn on the afterburners over the season’s second half? The halfway point served as a de facto launching pad for Chipper, who went off on the greatest extended offensive stretch of his career.

Jones homered in game No. 82 of the 1999 season. He then homered in game Nos. 84, 85, 86 and 87. By the time he tagged the Mets for four home runs in a three-game series at Turner Field in late September, he’d tallied 29 home runs over the final 81 games, slashing an absurd .345/.477/.738 over 344 plate appearances and tacking on 16 stolen bases for good measure. He took home 29 of the 32 first-place MVP votes over Jeff Bagwell and Matt Williams.

Freeman continued the mirror effect by answering with a two-run homer of his own to kick off the unofficial second half on Sunday. The game is afoot.

Freeman will have narrative working in his favor if the present status quo holds. If the Braves capture the division crown, upending preseason prognostications and, more importantly, stunning the favored Washington Nationals and fellow upstart Philadelphia Phillies, there’s a better-than-decent chance they will do so because one of the world’s best hitters performs like one of the world’s best hitters. Freddie Freeman will (deservedly) receive the lion’s share of credit if he’s the offensive catalyst behind a division winner. Voters have consistently rewarded team performance during awards season. (Just ask Mike Trout.)

Despite his recent downturn, Freeman’s overall production does not even reflect his expected performance. According to Statcast, the only player with more plate appearances and a higher expected weighted on-base average — factoring in quality of contact, strikeouts and walks — is Trout. The only players with 325 or more plate appearances ahead of him: J.D. Martinez and Joey Votto.

He keeps this elite company year after year, so there’s nothing fluky about his Chipperesque start to the season. Time will tell if his trophy case will eventually display a Chipperesque end to it.