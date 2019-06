Where does Atlanta’s rotation stand after optioning Mike Foltynewicz to Triple-A?

Mike Foltynewicz is heading to the minors.



Foltynewicz is not going back to the minors on injury rehab. The 2018 All-Star is no longer in the majors due to performance, carrying a 6.37 ERA through 59 1/3 innings pitched this season. After an injury setback in spring training, he’s gone from finishing top-10 in NL Cy Young voting to a sub-replacement level arm in less than a year.

“It’s time to push the reset button,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It wasn’t working here. It’s been a struggle seems like all year. Nothing ever got going for him or he (never) got any flow or rhythm or anything like that. Sometimes you've gotta take a step back."

It’s the latest strange turn for an otherwise surging Braves roster.

Heading into the 2019 season, the idea that Mike Foltynewicz, Kevin Gausman and Sean Newcomb would not be in the rotation on June 23 would’ve sounded fairly disastrous for a presumably tight division race. Couple that with the fact that fifth-starter options Kyle Wright, Bryse Wilson and Touki Toussaint have yet to see significant rotation time or production and it would’ve sounded even worse.

(Toss in trading Arodys Vizcaino and Jesse Biddle, releasing Jonny Venters, never seeing Darren O’Day and getting sub-replacement level bullpen production to date from Shane Carle, Dan Winkler, Chad Sobotka, Wes Parsons and A.J. Minter. It’s been an adventure.)

Instead, Atlanta appears to be running away with the division.

Even Foltynewicz noted the oddity before the news became official.

“I’ve got a 7 ERA on a first-place team,” Foltynewicz told reporters on Saturday night. “It’s just tough. I’m battling every night. It’s just tough. It’s just the person I am. I’m going to wear that stuff on my sleeve, especially when things aren’t going my way. It’s just tough. It’s all my fault, too.”

So what happens to the rotation in Foltynewicz’s absence?

The Braves need to make their first decision before Thursday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. Newcomb is expected to return this week, but likely fitting back into a relief role where he’s thrived early this season. Gausman is on the injured list dealing with plantar fasciitis. Wright has allowed 45 earned runs in 64 1/3 innings between the majors and Triple-A this season.

Toussaint might be the most likely candidate on the major-league roster to receive an opportunity even with his up-and-down performance in a unique role. He's looked unhittable in one outing and unable to find the strike zone the next. He's still putting up league-average production with tantalizing stuff; the Braves saw just how effective he can be when he finds his rhythm in 2018. The alternatives would be a veteran like Josh Tomlin or turning to Triple-A for Wilson, Kolby Allard or Patrick Weigel. Of that group, Wilson, who started the second game of the season, is the most likely candidate if Atlanta wants to keep Toussaint in a relief role. (With so much uncertainty, the door for Double-A pitchers like Ian Anderson or Kyle Muller could also be opening earlier than expected, though not this early in the season.)

Atlanta will continue to be linked to starters in trade talks even after the Keuchel signing, but for now the organization's depth will be tested as it waits to see if Foltynewicz can get back on track.