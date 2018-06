Hosting Fort Benning military personnel and families at Braves game vs. Nationals

The FOX Sports staff hosted military personnel and families from Fort Benning at the Atlanta Braves game at SunTrust Park. Servicemen and women traveled via FOX Sports Fan Express, met with Braves alumni Charlie Leibrandt, Mark Wohlers and FOX Sports analyst Nick Green. Staff Sgt. Keahi Holder threw out the honorary first pitch.