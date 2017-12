1. Motivated? Doesn't Matter With This Kind of Talent

We had reason to question Florida State's desire to even be in Shreveport, La. -- aside from stopping in at Crawdaddy's Kitchen, that is -- to play in the Independence Bowl. After all, this was a team that opened the season at No. 3 in the nation with designs on making the College Football Playoff, only to see its season fall apart, its coach bolt for Texas A&M and its best player, safety Derwin James, sit out as he preps for the NFL.

The Seminoles did little to squelch that thinking with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the first play of the game and they fell behind 6-0, a death knell for a team that was 0-5 when an opponent scored first. But, helped along the way by a Golden Eagles offsides penalty that negated a 25-yard loss, Florida State rattled off 33 unanswered points.

Even without James and starting quarterback Deondre Francois -- whose injury the season seemingly turned on -- this is still a program that the last three years had two top-three recruiting classes. The other group in that span? It ranked fourth.

Southern Miss had a nice season, winning eight games. But it lost to Tennessee -- which went winless in SEC play -- and fell to two C-USA teams in UAB and North Texas, who lost their bowl games by a combined 91-37. These teams weren't in the same class, and Florida State drove that home.