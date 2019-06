Setting realistic expectations for a Cy Young winner and World Series champion

Dallas Keuchel definitively upgrades Atlanta’s rotation.

Teams do not simply throw away $13 million — as evidenced by the New York Yankees reportedly being out-bid by a couple million for Keuchel’s services — and general manager Alex Anthopoulos’ front office has not been one to freely part ways with cash. Offseason splash signing Josh Donaldson clearly made the roster better. Dallas Keuchel clearly makes the roster better. There’s a certain amount of risk built into any contract, and the Braves’ two largest free-agent additions are no different, particularly with Keuchel’s time off from competitive baseball due to MLB’s broken qualifying offer system, but he’s good.

At 31 years old, he’s got a Cy Young Award in his trophy case and a World Series ring on his finger. He’s won four Gold Gloves and made two All-Star appearances. He’s been the game’s premier ground-ball starting pitcher since his breakout 2014 season. During his five-year prime with the Houston Astros, his 17.1 FanGraphs wins above replacement and 3.28 ERA were both top-20 marks among qualified starters.

Even if the former seventh-round pick is no longer able to reach his 2015 Cy Young heights, he still would’ve graded out as the second-best pitcher (3.3 fWAR) on the Braves’ roster last season behind only All-Star Mike Foltynewicz. Put another way: Only eight Atlanta pitchers have reached a 3-WAR season this decade and the last Braves starter to post at least three consecutive 2-WAR seasons was John Smoltz from 2005 to 2007. Dallas Keuchel has reached that 2-WAR mark each of the past five campaigns.

“He checks all the boxes that you’re looking for in a starting pitcher,” former Astros teammate and Braves veteran catcher Brian McCann said of Keuchel on Friday night. “His sinker is one of those sinkers that changes planes. He’s got a great cutter. And he can throw the ball wherever he wants whenever he wants to. He’s well-prepared. You’re going to see a lot of ground balls.”

Even applying an aging curve to Keuchel’s age-31 season projections would leave him safely within upgrade territory for Atlanta, but his time away from major-league baseball throws a wrench into this equation. No spring training. No competitive games since his ALCS start against Boston on Oct. 16. Keuchel has been training at Scott Boras’ facility in Southern California, throwing every five days primarily against college-aged or independent-league bats, and he showed up at Triple-A Gwinnett’s facility in good physical condition.

“I’m physically as ready as I’ve been in quite a while,” said Keuchel, who is expecting to make one or two starts for Atlanta minor-league affiliates before being called up no earlier than June 17. The veteran southpaw is already stretched out to 90-100 pitches. “It’s a great feeling for me personally, but also a lot of excitement.”

Assuming good health, Keuchel should be able to make 15-17 regular-season starts for Atlanta this season. Over the past three seasons, here are his averages:

2016-2018: 6.2 innings per start, 92 ERA-, 89 FIP-, 19.6 K%, 7.1 BB%, 58 GB%, 0.92 HR/9

So you’re looking at a very good starter who will work deep into games while relying on keeping the ball on the ground. Keuchel has never missed many bats, partially by design because he wants to create weak contact, but he also doesn’t issue many free passes. His five-pitch arsenal also helps to keep hitters from locking in on his sinker.

Take those averages at face value and apply an (overly) aggressive 10 percent decline to his league-adjusted stats due to age and time away from competitive baseball. Maybe not absolute worst-case scenario, but probably close to the floor of what Keuchel provides Atlanta as he bets on himself before reentering 2020 free agency. That’s still a league average starter (99 FIP-, 102 ERA-) who can eat up innings and keep the ball on the ground for a top-tier infield defense.

Steamer’s rest-of-season projections are bullish on Keuchel: 3.63 ERA and 3.59 FIP over the course of 16 starts and 98 innings. That’d be a two-win player and Keuchel’s best production since taking home the Cy Young award. Given Keuchel’s strengths — just think of how Mike Soroka is utilizing his defense this season — thinking big on what he could bring to Atlanta is not out of bounds.

There’s always risk. But this is high-floor risk.