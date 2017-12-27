In Quick Lane Bowl win, Duke shows why it could be Coastal sleeper
1. Looking For A Coastal Sleeper? You May Have Just Found It
2. Daniel Jones Leaves Us Wanting More
3. David Cutcliffe Continues To Set The Bar
20146-20149
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2017 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices