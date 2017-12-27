2. Daniel Jones Leaves Us Wanting More

Just as Duke hit its lull after that 4-0 start, Jones was great in September -- sporting a 115.2 rating in September -- then saw it drop to 89.7 in October. But he ended the season with his two most statistically impressive games of the year, throwing for 252 yards and two TDs to go along with 86 yards and another score on the ground. That comes after Jones had 383 yards and three TDs in the regular-season finale against Wake Forest.

Those last two performances through the air are worth highlighting, because it's a level of consistency that's been missing from Jones. In his 25 career starts, this was the first time that he'd gone over 300 yards passing in back-to-back games.

Jones chased the good performances with the bad, finishing the regular season with 11 interceptions to go with his 12 picks and he hit on 55.7 percent of his passes. Five times he hit on less than 52.9 percent, including a season-low 33.3 against Virginia on Oct. 7.

It's no coincidence that with Jones playing at his highest level of the season, an offense that came in ranked 93rd with 378 yards per game, had the second-highest yards allowed by the Huskies' Top-20 defense. Only Toledo with 527 yards had more.

The only question with Jones is whether this is the version we can expect on a regular basis in his third year as the starter In Durham, or the one that threw an interception in eight games in 2017 (including five of the Blue Devils' losses).