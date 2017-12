Last bowl season was a coronation for the ACC -- which led the nation with nine wins -- and this time around, its' about strengthening it's claim to being the premier conference.

With 10 bowl bids -- the most of any Power 5 conference -- and a litany of stars to shine in them, these are the most important players in the ACC's bowl schedules. Of course, there are those key players who are sitting out (Florida State's Derwin James) and another (NC State's Bradley Chubb), who probably won't, but these are the faces to focus on in the coming weeks.