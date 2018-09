Clemson doesn't have a quarterback controversy, for now. What is has is riches at the position that the new redshirt rule is allowing it to exploit in impressive fashion.

Trevor Lawerence, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018 -- and a hair god if Twitter is a any indication -- didn't have to wait long to make his debut, throwing for 136 yards and three touchdowns in the second-ranked Tigers' 48-0 rout of Furman on Saturday.

The incumbent, did nothing to hurt his standing. Kelly Bryant went 10 of 16 for one score to go along with 44 yards and a TD on the ground. As much as he is criticized for his perceived in ability to throw the deep ball, he hit Derion Kendrick for a 38-yarder to set up a 25-yard rushing TD by the QB.

The mere fact that we saw Lawrence so early -- he entered in Clemson's fourth series -- could mean everything, and it could simply be a byproduct of the new redshirt ruling. Coaches can now use a player in up to four games and still take advantage of a redshirt to maintain an extra season of eligibility.

The usage of Lawrence against the Paladins -- both he and Bryant played five series, including three apiece in the opening half -- may have been Dabo Swinney simply using what amounts to a dress rehearsal as exactly that.