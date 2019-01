History didn't repeat itself. This wasn't a star being born on the national championship stage, it was something else being cemented.

Consider this the dawn of the Trevor Lawrence Era.

Clemson's 19-year-old true freshman quarterback picked apart No. 1 Alabama's defense and outplayed Tua Tagovailoa -- last year's title game wunderkind -- in the process in a 44-16 rout as the Tigers claimed their second championship under Dabo Swinney.

Lawrence threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, as Clemson dealt Alabama what was far and away its worst loss under Nick Saban. The Tide had been beaten by 14 points on three other occasions, but never on this kind of stage, and never with an offense that rewrote the Alabama record books being so decidedly upstaged.

Of course, the Tigers' second-ranked defense, which held opponents to an FBS-best 12.9 points per game, certainly played its part.