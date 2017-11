Quantity, not quality won out as Clemson was the ACC's highest-rated team with Tuesday's release of the third College Football Playoff rankings.

The Tigers (9-1), were second behind new No. 1 Alabama, while unbeaten Miami -- fresh off its shellacking of previous No. 3 Notre Dame -- was surprisingly third.

"As we looked at No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Miami, those are two teams that are very similar on paper," said selection committee chairman Kirby Hocutt. "Their defenses are both at a high efficiency ranking. Their offenses statistically are similar in the data that we had in front of us. So we're looking at the total resumé, the total body of work."

Oklahoma came in at fourth, followed by Wisconsin, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State rounded out the Top 10. NC State is the only other ACC team making the cut at 19th.

Granted, it's semantics, given that Clemson and Hurricanes will meet on Dec. 2 in the ACC Championship Game. The selection committee has not only given the conference a clear path to the playoff, but it's also created an intriguing possibility that should a 12-0 Miami lose a close one to one-loss Clemson in Charlotte, that the ACC may have a case to become the first league to get two teams into the CFP.

That would certainly take some help, and take your choice there from all or some of the SEC not producing an unbeaten champ in the Crimson Tide; Oklahoma falling to TCU in a rematch in the Big 12 title game and Wisconsin falling to Ohio State in the Big Ten finale.