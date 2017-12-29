1. Missed Opportunities Haunt Hokies

Redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Jackson was without two of hits most dangerous weapons, wide receiver Cam Phillips (sports hernia surgery) and running back Travon McMillian has decided to transfer and didn't play.

The QB was still a respectable 22 of 41 passing for 248 yards, a touchdown an an interception without them, but it wasn't the missing pieces that hurt the Hokies. It was the missed opportunities.

Set up for 1st-and-goal at the Oklahoma State 1-yard line in the second quarter, Jackson fumbled away the handoff, a turnover that resulted in a Cowboys field goal. Then on the second play of the third quarter, with the Hokies down 27-14 and siting at the Cowboys' 11, Jackson was sacked on 4th-and-8, a 14-play, 48-yard drive wasted.

Virginia Tech had two more drives go 40 or more yards end without points in the final 2:59. The first ended on a Jackson interception with the Hokies at the Cowboys' 29, then they went 55 yards before turning the ball over when Jackson threw an incompletion on 4th-and-9 at Oklahoma State's 27.

Averaging 352.5 yards against ranked opponents this season, the Hokies outgained the Cowboys 518-492, but left empty handed, largely due to that inability to cash in.