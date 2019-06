The Braves' offense is due for a breakout month

Atlanta hitting coach Kevin Setzer has every reason to be pleased with his group’s performance — even if the season-long numbers do not line up. Entering the Detroit series finale, the Braves ranked 16th in offensive production (98 wRC+), 16th in runs per game, 12th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging. Sounds like a middle-of-the-pack lineup, no? Here's the problem: the Braves have been the least fortunate contender at the plate this season.

Atlanta claims a .329 team weighted on-base average, the 14th-best mark in baseball. However, per Statcast’s expected statistics — factoring in the quality and amount of contact — the Braves rank third in baseball with a .344 expected weighted on-base average, trailing only the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers. The teams directly behind the Braves in this particular metric: Red Sox, Yankees and Astros.

All five teams surrounding the Braves in expected wOBA rank in the top nine in scoring, each averaging more than five runs per game in 2019. (It should be noted that the Braves are also averaging well over five runs per game since Austin Riley entered the mix.)

Simply put, the Braves have not been rewarded for hitting like one of baseball’s best teams. Here are the six “unluckiest” hitting teams entering Sunday's action based on the difference between wOBA and expected wOBA this season:

Miami: -.019

Toronto: -.018

San Francisco: -.016

Atlanta: -.015

Cleveland: -.014

Detroit: -.014

The Braves are the only team in that group within even 10 games of their respective division race.

Chances are that the difference between actual and expected production will level off over the course of the season, which could mean one of two things: Either Atlanta sees a dramatic uptick in offensive results or the quality of its at-bats drops off. In the Statcast Era (since 2015), only one team — the 64-win Detroit Tigers in 2017 — has finished a season with a greater margin between actual and expected offensive production than Atlanta is currently experiencing. In other words, no contending lineup has been this unfortunate for 162 games.

With Atlanta opening up the month with 17 runs in its first two games and the next three series coming against the Pirates and Marlins, the offense seems poised for a breakthrough.