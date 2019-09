Three Cuts: Atlanta runs away with NL East title

The Atlanta Braves knew from the beginning they were good enough to repeat as National League East champions. As team leader Freddie Freeman documented when he arrived at Champion Stadium for spring training, "We won 90 games and got better." He did not lie.

But even Braves players and staff members, talking into those same microphones seven months ago, expected to face a tougher challenge in a division where their three main competitors spent more than $800 million in offseason acquisitions. Just ask spring training Freddie Freeman again: "The NL East is crazy. It's going to be a fight to the end."



(Narrator:The NL East was not crazy and it was not a fight to the end.)

Or Brian Snitker’s February comments on the Great NL East Stockpile of 2019: "I’ve noticed, just like everybody else. It’s like all we did was piss everybody else off by winning the division."

The Braves started the season wth an 18-20 record and it didn’t matter because no NL East opponent capitalized on that window. As general manager Alex Anthopoulos said after acquiring lefty specialist Jerry Blevins in late April, "The only saving grace for us right now is that no one in the division is pulling away."

The club is 78-40 since that season-opening slog through the first 38 games — essentially matching the Yankees and Astros as baseball’s winningest teams over that span. That early-May edition of the back-to-back division champs looked nothing like a World Series contender. How times (and rosters) have changed.

There would be no saving grace for the rest of the division once Atlanta hit its stride.