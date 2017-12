1. Miscues Cost Boston College Game It Largely Dominated

The last two mistakes proved the most costly as Darius Wade fumbled -- which Iowa turned into the decisive touchdown -- and then threw his second interception of the night, which sailed into the hands of Joshua Jackson (that was his FBS-high eighth and Iowa's nation-leading 21st). But if not for errors, this was a game Boston College dominated.

It nearly doubled up the Hawkeyes' yardage with a 383-200 edge -- punctuated by a 208-99 advantage through the air and the Hawkeyes averaged 2.6 yards per rush -- and held the ball for more than four minutes longer. The brunt of the damage Iowa did was in special teams, with Akrum Wadley totaling 171 yards on five kickoff returns.

But Wade's first pick led to 24-yard field goal from Miguel Recinos, his fumble led to a 1-yard TD run by fullback Drake Kulick to give the Hawkeyes a 27-20 edge, and he tossed another pick with 1:18 to play, allowing Iowa to milk the clock before giving the ball up with just 54 seconds remaining.

Boston College did everything it needed to in order to leave Yankee Stadium with a win ... except get out of its own way.