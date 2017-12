2. Wake Forest's Best Record Since 2008 Doesn't Happen Without Wolford

Dave Clawson does and should get a tremendous amount of credit for the work he did in getting the Demon Deacons back on track. He took over a team that won four games in 2013, and after combining for six wins in Years 1 and 2, has taken them to two consecutive bowl game (both wins) and this season ended with their most wins (eight) since 2008.

The successes of this season in particular have largely been due to the progress of Wolford at the controls of Clawson's offense.

He entered his fourth season as the starter having thrown five more interceptions (35) than touchdowns (30), and in 2016 didn't crack the top 100 QBs in the nation with a 108.6 rating.

But the Belk Bowl win marked the fourth time in the last six games that Wolford has had 390 yards of offense or more, and he's eclipsed the 400-yard mark three times. He had never reached the 400-yard mark in 41 games before that.

When discussing Wolford's record-setting 2017, it's worth noting that he sat out the Clemson game on Oct. 7 with a left shoulder injury.

That closing stretch makes it an unfortunate finish to his Demon Deacons career, if only to see if he could have maintained the level of production for a full season that we saw over the last six games.