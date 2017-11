Honor Roll: Austin Riley, Ronald Acuña headline Braves' dominance in Arizona Fall League

As the World Series wrapped up in dramatic fashion and the Atlanta Braves organization awaited Major League Baseball’s ruling on allegations of improprieties in talent acquisition — both in the domestic and international markets — future waves continue to crest in the desert.

Braves prospects own the Arizona Fall League. In particular, the three position players the organization sent out for to the Peoria Javolinas for winter ball rank in the league’s top 12 in OPS exiting the AFL All-Star game. Here’s a player-by-player rundown of the highlights entering the back half of the schedule: